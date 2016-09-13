Governor Walker authorizes additional measures to prevent potential gas and diesel shortages

To avoid the potential for gasoline and diesel shortages during the shutdown of the West Shore Pipeline from Milwaukee to Green Bay, the Wisconsin Departments of Transportation (WisDOT) and Administration (DOA) have confirmed an energy emergency exists and have authorized motor carriers to transport overweight loads of petroleum products, such as fuel and oil, effective immediately through Nov. 5, 2016.

This ensures motor carriers are able to travel into and throughout the state so that any potential gasoline and diesel shortages are avoided, as demand is high this time of year with the upcoming harvest season. It will also help businesses continue normal operations.

