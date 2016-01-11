DNR to auction off state-owned property in several counties

The Department of Natural Resources is offering 15 state-owned parcels of land for public sale through Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

In Feb. 2016, the Natural Resources Board approved phase two of land sales, including 81 parcels totaling approximately 5,633 acres. Of these 81 parcels, 33 were landlocked with no legal access from a road and will be marketed to adjoining property owners, while 24 were to be marketed for government sale only to county, city or township (both landlocked and accessible) and 24 of the parcels were accessible for public sale to the general public with restrictions. Counties, cities and townships have a first right to purchase these parcels for the minimum transaction value.

Fifteen of these approved properties are now being offered for sale and have been posted for bid as Auction #16825 on www.WisconsinSurplus.com [EXIT DNR]. The bidding process for these parcels will close Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 starting at 10 a.m.

