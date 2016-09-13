Designated ATV/UTV routes on city streets a step closer to approval

The City of Wautoma moved one step closer to approving designated streets for ATV/UTV travel at the Wautoma Common Council meeting on Sept. 12. Dozens of people were in attendance in favor of the city having an ATV route. The proposed route would start at 17th by the Jehovah Witness Hall to Tower Rd to Sandcrest to Pickle Row, Park St. to Scott St. to the city parking lot.

The concerns of the aldermen were addressed as far as speed limits in other villages, ages of riders, times trails are open, noise factor, etc. A member of the audience from the Marquette County ATV Club said that all surrounding townships and villages have approved routes and that adding Wautoma would be an asset to the club and enjoyed by many. Presently there are ATV routes in Westfield, Montello, Neshkoro, and every township in Marquette County except Buffalo and that was expected to be added soon.

