Colonel Blader graduates from U.S. Army War College in PA

Colonel Robyn J. Blader, a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, PA with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on July 22, 2016.

Col. Blader, the daughter of James and Barabara Blader, is a resident of Waushara County currently serving as the Staff Judge Advocate for the Wisconsin Army National Guard at Joint Force Headquarters in Madison.

The U.S. Army War College’s 2-year curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as foreign military officers and senior civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.