Coloma Village Board hears highway project update

The Coloma Village Board meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The board president reported that the DOT is surveying Hwy 21 for the highway project they will be beginning in the spring of 2017.

Clerk Brenda Walker requested some temporary operators licenses for businesses that will be on the beer and wine walk during Fall Fest.

Arden Bandt reported that the vacant building next to the Coloma Community Center will house a new bakery which will open by the beginning of November. The owners are Klaus and Karla Perkins.

Coloma announced their trick or treating hours as 5-7 on Monday, Oct. 31.

