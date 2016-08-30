Coloma Village Board approves closing of Main St. for Fall Fest

The Coloma Village Board meeting was held on Thursday, Aug. 25. During the meeting, the Coloma Business Association requested the closing of Main Street, 1st and Front Street for Fall Fest on Oct. 1.

A motion was made by Jim Fousek and seconded by Tom Congdon to approve the street closing. The Coloma Fall Fest this year will include a 5K run, a BBQ contest, Duct tape fashion show and a downtown Craft and Flea Market.

The business association also was granted a picnic license.

