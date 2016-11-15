City of Wautoma street improvement project to be completed this week

Todd Trader of MSA reported to the Wautoma Common Council at the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14 that the 2016 Street Improvements are nearing completion. He reported that the prime contractor Kopplin & Kinas would be finishing up topsoil and restoration along with general cleanup. Highway landscapers will be onsite this week to finish up seeding on the rest of the project.

There are five driveways yet to be paved on N. Oxford Street and those will be completed this week. By the end of this week all construction should be complete, he reported. Following his report the council approved paying $522,166.12, which is the Pay Application #5.

Trader also said that another pay application would be submitted next month for asphalt paving, restoration and a few miscellaneous items.

He said that if the city plans to do street improvements next year on N. Oxford St. and Bean Ave. that he believed fieldwork needed to be completed. The council approved $3200 for the fieldwork.

