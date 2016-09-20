Almond-Bancroft School Board approves to continue with Bancroft renovations

Despite the upcoming referendum asking district voters to decide whether they would like to keep the Bancroft school in operation or would rather see the 4-Year-Old Kindergarten and Kindergarten students moved back to the Almond school, five of six school board members approved the continuance of the renovations for the Bancroft school during their monthly meeting on Sept. 19.

Though the renovations only consist of upgrading the school’s windows and doors, one board member asked if it was right to approve upgrades on a school that could close at the end of the year. Board member John Ruzicka said, “We would be using taxpayer’s money for a school with an uncertain future.” He then added, “it is financially irresponsible.”

The renovations could wait until after the referendum decision is made following the Nov. 4 elections. Ruzicka questioned, should you spend money to upgrade a school that could be sitting empty next year? The renovations are solely for energy efficiency, not because they are essential for the functioning of the school for the current school year.

Another concern was why the windows and doors had yet to be ordered, as most of the board members had voted during the April and May meetings to approve remodeling and upgrading of both schools. District Administrator Dan Boxx explained that due to the delay in the State approval for school renovations throughout the State put everyone behind and not all issues were taken care of over the summer.

“We had to prioritize. The Almond school could not function without the heating and the water updates,” said Boxx. He did say that the Bancroft school updates could still be completed and the money is there to do so if the board saw fit to do so.

Several board members voiced their concern stating that if they denied the renovations and waited until after the referendum their credibility as a board would be undermined and people would say they did it because they planned to close the school anyway, even though that’s not the case.

After a lengthy discussion, a motion was made to have administration instruct the contractor to order the windows and doors for the Bancroft school immediately and install them as soon as possible as well as order and install a new dishwasher. Five of six board members approved the continuance of the Bancroft renovations.

Projects that were completed over the course of the summer covered by the Act 32 grant the school received, include: new cafeteria lighting, new exterior lighting, a roofing upgrade, window and door installation (Almond), a dishwasher booster heater (Almond) and a locker room shower upgrade.

Projects yet to be finished: boiler upgrade (in process), stage lighting, water heater upgrade (will be completed soon), new vestibule doors (Almond) and new windows and doors (Bancroft).

Board members also approved the purchase of a new water softener for the Almond school as well as the payment schedule for the Act 32 grant including seven payments of $65,633.62 to be paid beginning in the 2016-2017 school year and decreasing for the final two payments in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

A three-way split for the student council advisor position was approved by board members for a 40/40/20 contract with Erika Spear, Jen Grezenski and Carrie Omernik for the 2016-17 school year. Principal Jeff Rykal informed the board that having the three of them makes things a bit easier as they can all bounce ideas off each other.

Rykal gave a mental health update, stating that the school is now approved as a clinic site and therapist Janelle Prince from Behrend Psychology Consultants out of Wisconsin Rapids is available on site for students for a half day each week.

The next school board meeting will be held on Oct. 19 immediately following the annual meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.