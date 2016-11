Eight Almond and Plainfield veterans received Quilts of Valor from the Golden Needle Quilters, Almond. The quilts were presented during the Veteran’s Day program in the Almond-Bancroft High School gymnasium. Pictured are: Julian Wierzba, Jerry Rothermel, Joe Lamb, Cliff Steinke, Raymond Petrusky, Frank Glodowski, Joe Farago and Ken Boelter.