The Healthy Communities, Healthy Youth subcommittee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. hosted a family and community town supper on Nov. 7. Pictured are: Josh Denk, Health Dept AmeriCorps Member; Kevin Wong, Speaker from Rocky Mountain HIDTA; Auttum Powell, Department of Human Services AmeriCorps Member; Mary LaBlanc, AODA Prevention Coordinator; and Sue Shemanski, AODA Prevention Supervisor.

Waushara Prevention Council Committee discusses the legalization of marijuana

Tue, 11/22/2016 - 10:13 Waushara1

On Nov. 7, the Healthy Communities, Healthy Youth subcommittee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc.  hosted another family and community town supper (FACTS). The topic of discussion for this most recent edition of FACTS was legalization of Marijuana.

The evening began with a meal from Main Street Station and was followed by speakers who discussed several issues surrounding marijuana legalization. This included a personal testimony of the effects of marijuana by a former user who successfully beat his addiction through the Waushara County Drug Treatment and Diversion Court. 

