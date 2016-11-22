Waushara Prevention Council Committee discusses the legalization of marijuana

On Nov. 7, the Healthy Communities, Healthy Youth subcommittee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. hosted another family and community town supper (FACTS). The topic of discussion for this most recent edition of FACTS was legalization of Marijuana.

The evening began with a meal from Main Street Station and was followed by speakers who discussed several issues surrounding marijuana legalization. This included a personal testimony of the effects of marijuana by a former user who successfully beat his addiction through the Waushara County Drug Treatment and Diversion Court.

