Berlin launches Community Health Action Team

Community and health leaders are coming together to address key local health issues through the creation of a Community Health Action Team (CHAT) in Berlin.

Created by ThedaCare in 2001, CHAT groups study local problems firsthand and develop solutions to address them. With the launch of the Berlin team, ThedaCare now has CHAT groups in each of the communities it has hospitals in, including Wild Rose, Waupaca, New London, Shawano, and Oshkosh/Fox Cities.

“All of our CHAT teams have local leaders working together on local health issues to make systematic changes,” said Kaye Thompson, a coordinator of community health for ThedaCare. “It’s a coalition of local leaders coming together to address important issues.”

