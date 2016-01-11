Hancock celebrates construction of new well within the village

The Village of Hancock celebrated the construction of the new well with an Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Village of Hancock’s water system is now better than ever with the construction of Well No. 2. The community was relying on just a single well to supply its drinking water and fire protection. Village board members, staff, residents and members of the press with ties to the Village attended the event.

Representatives from MSA Professional Services (MSA) Marshfield, the engineering team for the $1.3 million project, provided food for the event. MSA helped the Village secure grants and funding for 74 percent of the total project cost through the Wisconsin Department of Administration Community Development Block Grant and Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Programs. Rich and Connie Hamilton of Hancock, donated property for the well site.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.