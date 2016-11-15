Wild Rose school board approves 2017-18 calendar

The Wild Rose School Board approved of a practicum student in school counseling during a Nov. 10 meeting. Amanda Prodell will be doing her practicum at the middle/high school level from Jan. 17 to April 25 through Lakeland College of Neenah, working with Jamie Koehler.

The board viewed course descriptions and offerings for the 2017-18 school year and approved the changes and additions.

The board also viewed the two possible calendars for the 2017-18 school year. Approval was given for the first calendar option, which the teachers’ union favored. School will start Sept. 5, 2017 and end June 6, 2018, with graduation dates yet to be determined. The proposed Oct. parent-teacher conference date will be on Oct. 12 instead of Oct. 5.

Information was given to the board regarding the January 18-20 state education convention to be held in Milwaukee.

