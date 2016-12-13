Wautoma Area School Board approves World Religion course

The Wautoma Area School Board approved the new course and curriculum for a World Region class to be offered at Wautoma High School during its regular meeting on Dec. 12 at Redgranite Elementary School.

With support from the Curriculum/Student Achievement Committee as well as the full board, Social Studies teacher Seth Boersma will offer the course to junior and senior students beginning the fall 2017.

During the duration of the course, Boersma plans to cover all of the major religions, which includes the origins and development of the religion.

A few of the religions Boersma plans to address over the course of the semester will include the three Abrahamic religions, Indian religions and East Asia religions as well as aboriginal religions and religions that are a mix.

The class also will allow students to take a look deeper into what each religion believes and how it was and continues to be practiced today. The class will primarily focus on the history of the different religions, but will allow for students to analyze how religion has affected the world today and gain a better understanding of today’s world conflicts.

The board unanimously approved the new course with students already expressing tremendous interest in enrolling in the course next year.

During the administrative reports, Riverview Elementary Principal Ann Fajfer announced that she has 17 students in 3rd grade who are currently taking 5th grade math.

The elementary school has never seen this many students advance to the 5th grade math level, and Fajfer remains extremely impressed with the teachers and how they have been able to build the students’ math vocabulary and mentally to take on the challenge.

With such a high number of students in the 5th grade math class, Fajer remains dedicated to supporting the accelerated learners, while making sure each student’s needs are met.

The staff members from each of the district schools presented their students of the month to the board, including Britney Gutche, Redgranite Elementary School; Autumn Stern, Riverview Elementary School; Gabe Ascher, Parkside Middle School; and Gavin Kuerschner, Wautoma High School.

The board went on to approve the resignations and new hires: Michelle Heuer, resignation, A+ site coordinator; Valerie Stahl, resignation, teacher; Joshua Kasuboski, technology education teacher; Amy Sheller, A+ site coordinator; Ryan Petersen, volunteer coach; David Stevens, volunteer advisor; Jared Abbrederis, volunteer coach; A+ After School Staff; Julie Lotspeich, team leader, grade 6; Sue Praninsky, track, middle school boys assistant coach; Miranda Napralla, long-term substitute teacher; and Caleb Reilly, volunteer coach.

The board also approved two family medical leave requests; the minutes from the Nov. 14 monthly meeting; the November 2016 treasurer’s report; vouchers and payroll; graduation requirements revision, 1st consideration; staff dress and grooming revision, 1st consideration; and the 2017-18 school year calendar.

The board was not in favor of the district paying to become a member of the Wisconsin Alliance for Excellent Schools. The advocacy program lobbies on behalf of school districts throughout the state, but the board felt they are able to do the work on behalf of the school district and the extra money spent to join the Alliance would not be advantageous.

The next regular meeting of the Wautoma Area School Board will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Parkside Middle School Library.