Wautoma Area School Board approves $5.93 million Act 32 Energy Project

The Wautoma Area School Board approved a $5.93 million Act 32 Energy Project at their regular meeting held on Oct. 17. The project includes all the buildings in the Wautoma School system including: Wautoma High School, Wautoma High School PAC, Wautoma High School Ancillary Buildings, Parkside Middle School, Riverview Elementary School and Redgranite Elementary School.

