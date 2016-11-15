Cherie Bunde presents during Wautoma School Board meeting

The Wautoma Area School District monthly board meeting was held inside the Riverview Elementary School Library on Monday, Nov. 14. Members of the board began the meeting with committee reports, including comments from the school administrators, student council and board members.

Students of the month were announced at the beginning of the board meeting and this month include: Beau Murphy, Riverview Elementary; Corban Withall, Redgranite; Sydney Dunn, Parkside; and Cody Kromrie (Wautoma High School).

Redgranite Principal Clyde Simonson informed the board that the school had sold their old bus for $2,500. He also discussed the 3rd annual Turkey Trot, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1:45 p.m.

The student council spoke about their recent meeting, where they decided they would collaborate with the Key Club for a food drive at the end of November. The students were also excited to announce a door decorating opportunity for Thanksgiving week.

The buildings and grounds committee discussed their progress with the maintaining and refurbishing of the plaques on the valedictorian, salutatorian and honor student wall. They also informed the board that they will be moving the plaques to the hallway near the office. Several board members agreed the new location would be a nice place as those who are not in the school very often will still be able to see the plaques when attending PAC events or while visiting the office area.

Riverview and Redgranite Elementary School Counselor Cherie Bunde gave a presentation to the board about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) and how they are associated with health and social problems as an adult.

According to Bunde, ACES are toxic stress, which overloads the developing brain. Some of the situations can be avoided if the environment in which a child learns is nurturing, but educating parents on toxic stress is a must.

Bunde and both elementary schools have begun universally treating children, meaning rather than waiting until the problem is out of hand, the teachers and staff members are teaching students the seven Cs; competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control.

