Bandy resigns from Tri-County after 21 years

Tri-County School Board members approved a resignation from Kristy Bandy as the high school library media specialist during their regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Bandy’s resignation will take effect on June 6 after 21 years working for the Tri-County Area School District.

Student representative Daniel Kaehn informed the board the winter sports pro-grams are in full swing, with the girls’ varsity basketball team still undefeated and ranked 7th in Division 5 and the boys’ team playing their hardest. He added, the wrestling team is still struggling with numbers, but individual players are doing well.

Kaehn also reported that the Math League competed in their second meet on Jan. 25, and, although they were in second place after the first meet, he felt with this meet their standings may change.

District Administrator Anthony Marinack informed the board the preliminary student count was 613 (full time equivalency), which is two less than January 2016 and down from the September count. Marinack explained that this is not any different from past years for the January count.

