Almond-Bancroft referendum results in possible closures

Unofficial results from the Bancroft school referendum:

Residents from six of seven townships and villages within the Almond-Bancroft School District voted to close the Bancroft elementary school. The school district asked voters if they would "support moving the 4K/Early Childhood and Kindergarten programs to the Almond School beginning the 2017-18 school year and thereafter."

A total of 817 voters supported the closure of the Bancroft school while 454 wanted the school to remain open.

The referendum was non-binding, meaning the school board will take the votes into consideration when making a final decision about the possible closure of the school that houses the 4-year-old Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes, while the 1st-12th grades are housed at the Almond school.