Barcenas speaks at Auxiliary meeting

Gabriela “Gaby” Barcenas, Wautoma, spoke to the Woman-Minskey American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317 during their Sept. 13 meeting about her trip to Badger Girls State on June 19-24 in Oshkosh, including the things she learned while there as well as the fun she had. Barcenas was one of three girls from Wautoma sponsored by the Woman-Minskey American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317, Wautoma Women’s Club and Wautoma Rotary. The other two Badger girls were: Kathleen Snyder and Faith Velez. Pictured are: Florence Andersen, Diane Biesek and Gaby Barcenas.