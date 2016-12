The Happersett family was present at the unveiling of the Happs’ Christmas Tree at the State Capitol in Madison. Present for the ceremony was Jamie Tomlin, Tom Happersett’s daughter, Jacob Tomlin, his grandson and Glorian Rangel, his step-daughter. Tom Happersett, Neshkoro, won Grand Champion in the 2016 State Tree Contest with a Fraser Fir entry, giving him the honor to display a tree at the State Capitol.