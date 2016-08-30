Waushara County Health Department awarded national accreditation

The Waushara County Health Department recently announced that it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and ultimately transforming the quality and performance of the nation’s state, local, Tribal, and territorial public health departments.

Waushara County Health Department is one of fewer than 200 health departments that have thus far achieved accreditation through PHAB since the organization launched in 2011. However, hundreds of health departments across the country are preparing to seek accreditation through PHAB, the non-profit organization that administers the national public health accreditation program.

“We are pleased and excited to be recognized for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Patti Wohlfeil, Health Officer/Director of the Waushara County Health Department.

