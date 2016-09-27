Jarvis selected as an Emerging Ag Leader for 2017 Farm Bureau Institute sessions

Fifteen emerging ag-ricultural leaders have been selected to participate in the Farm Bureau Institute. The year-long leadership training program’s mission is to develop strong and effective agricultural leaders.

“Today’s farmers and agriculturists must take the lead to be advocates for their farms and agribusinesses. The Institute gives participants the skills and confidence necessary to lead the future of farming and agriculture in their county Farm Bureau, local community and beyond,” said Wendy Kannel, Farm Bureau’s Director of Training and Leadership Development.

