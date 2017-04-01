Zindars sentenced for identity theft, tax fraud

Christopher Zindars, 40, of Wautoma, was sentenced to two years in prison for identity theft and tax fraud on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

Christopher Zindars pled no contest to identity theft-use of an entity’s unique identification number, frau-dulent claim of earned income tax credit and fraudulent claim of rent/homestead credit during a plea and sentencing hearing.

Waushara Court Circuit Court Judge Guy Dutcher sentenced Christopher Zindars to two years in Wisconsin State Prison, followed by two years of extended supervision, to be served consecutively to the drug sentence he is currently serving. He will also have to pay back $5,927 in restitution in increments of no less than $200 per month beginning on the first day of the month 60 days from release from incarceration,

The charges Christopher Zindars faced came from an increased effort by Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader’s Office to hold those who claim false benefits accountable, according to an email from Blader. “Those who manipulate a system designed to help people in need have become a priority,” he said.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Waushara County Circuit Court, an active marijuana grow and a variety of controlled substances were discovered after a search warrant was executed at the Christopher and Rachel Zindars’s residence in Redgranite on March 23, 2015.

During the search, a detective located drug ledgers created by Christopher Zindars between 2014 and 2015, stating he received $18,000 in proceeds from drug sales.

