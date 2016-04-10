Sagami and Zanto charged following recent drug search

In August 2016, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Central WI Drug Task Force initiated a Methamphetamine and Heroin Investigation into a residence in the 100 block of East North St. in the Village of Plainfield in Waushara County. Subjects of the investigation include Thomas Sagami, Jaclyn Zanto and another individual.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous tips from several Plainfield area residents concerned with drug activity/sales at the Sagami residence in Plainfield.

Purchases of Met-hamphetamine and Heroin were conducted and a search warrant was obtained for the Sagami residence.

In late September, members of the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Police Department and members of the Central WI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Sagami residence which resulted in Sagami and Zanto being taken into custody.

Thomas Sagami has been charged in Waushara County with two counts of Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine PTAC, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Heroin), Possession of THC 2nd and subsequent offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jaclyn Zanto has been charged in Waushara County with Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Heroin), Possession of THC 2nd and subsequent offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Bail Jumping. Zanto was recently convicted of Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana and placed on Probation. Zanto is also currently out on bond for Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the many concerned citizens in the Plainfield area that have come forward with information on this residence and suspects.

Drug related tips can be given to Det. Sgt. Nate Klapoetke at 920-787-0475 or Waushara County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-5219. A cash reward up to $1000 dollars may be available and you can remain anonymous.