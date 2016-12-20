Former Montello pharmacist in court for delivering of drugs

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently charged a former Montello pharmacist for delivery of drugs and retail theft.

Timothy Endres, 56, of Madison, appeared in Marquette County Court for a bail/bond hearing on Dec. 9 having been charged with seven counts of Delivery of a Scheduled II Narcotic-Oxycodone and one count of retail theft with a value between $5,000 and $10,000 following an investigation. He was given a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, an informant who had engaged in prostitution with Endres beginning in 2014 after posting and advertisement on an website contacted a detective with a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

When Endres and the woman first met, he mentioned he was a pharmacist, which she later found out to be in the City of Montello. She stated that after originally paying money for sexual relations, Endres began providing pills as payment, court records state.

The informant stated for about two years Endres would give her 100 to 150 pills a week to her, which included Oxycodone, hydrocodone (Vicodin) or morphine, according to the criminal complaint.

Later in their relationship, Endres began to insist the woman pay for the pills he was providing her instead of sexual favors, as he believed she was selling the pills.

The informant stated the majority of the deliveries occurred in Dane County, but described an incident on Aug. 8, 2014, in which she met Endres at the Oxford Travel Plaza in the town of Oxford, Marquette County.

