Waushara County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted person

The Waushara County Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance in finding a wanted person. Kevin M. Birkhofer, 25, who has three outstanding warrants: Fail to Appear on Manufacture/Deliver Non Narcotics, Fail to Pay warrant and a DOC Parole Violation. His last known address was 316 Pine River St., Redgranite.

If you know where Kevin Birkhofer is, call local law enforcement or the Waushara County Crimestoppers at 1-800-800-5219. Do not attempt to take action on your own.

They are also looking for information to help identify a vehicle and suspects involved in a burglary and causing property damage to building on Cottonville Dr., a short distance from the Wautoma Airport on Sept. 17. A trail cam picture shows two younger, white males and one younger, white female.