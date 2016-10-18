Wautoma Fire Department to check area home’s smoke detectors

On Thursday evening, Oct. 20, the Wautoma Area Fire Department will be going door to door from 5-7 p.m. in the area of St. Marie St., east to 17th Dr. and north of Main St. as well as trailer court on 18th Ave. and Dakota Capital Ct.

They will be targeting these areas this year to make sure that citizens have working smoke detectors or that they have checked the batteries in the smoke detectors they currently have for October Fire Prevention.

According to Fire Chief Christopher Wedell, they will be going from house to house, knocking on doors and talking to the residents about their smoke detectors.

“If they have smoke detectors and allow us to check them, we will make sure they have the right number of them, we will make sure the batteries are good,” said Wedell. “We will place or replace, up to 3 smoke detectors per home. If the batteries are missing or not functional, we will replace the batteries in up to three smoke detectors per home.”

There is no cost to the residents. “Residents don’t have to do anything, but let us in and sign some paperwork, so we can report to the agency who donated the smoke detectors, that the detectors were placed in residences within our jurisdiction,” said Wedell.