Waushara County Department of Aging offers rides

Have you ever thought about what would happen if the transportation you use is no longer an option? How would you continue to maintain your independence so that you could continue with your daily routines? Who would you turn to for assistance? People often look to friends or relatives to assist with transportation – this may be a good option for you, but it is not always the most convenient for you or for them.

Depending on your des-tination and transportation needs, the Waushara County Coordinated Transportation program may be your solution. This program can provide transportation options for those needing a ride to medical appointments, senior dining centers, banks, grocery shopping, or other locations within the county. Transportation is provided through a mini bus program and a volunteer driver program.

