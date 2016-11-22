Register now for the Coloma Christmas Lights Contest

Coloma has once again revived its Christmas Lights Contest.

Residents of Coloma and those who live outside of Coloma are eligible to participate in the Christmas Lights Contest.

Those interested in taking part in the contest, have the chance to win $100 of Coloma Cash while participating business will have their name on the traveling plaque. Judges are also needed to judge the displays.

The Christmas Lights Contest has had a long history in Coloma, with the village starting the contest followed by the Coloma Women’s Group taking it over. As of late, the contest has fallen by the wayside, so the Coloma Business Association decided to re-instate the contest this year.

To register your house to be judged or to volunteer to be a judge, contact Sue Apps at the Coloma Hotel by calling 715-228-2401. Entries must be registered by Monday, Dec. 19, and will be judged the following week. The winners will be announced the week of Dec. 26.