Redgranite Suicide Prevention Walk Sept. 7 in Veteran’s Park

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections Staff Suicide Prevention Subcommittee, Redgranite Correctional Institution Employee En-hancement Committee and Wautoma Area School District will host a suicide prevention walk on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, downtown Redgranite.

A brief commencement ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m., but walkers are allowed to join in the activity at any time between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The walk allows com-munity members to gather to remember and honor those that they have lost to suicide and bring hope to those at risk by raising awareness for prevention efforts and mental health stigma reductions. Guests can bring a photo of their loved one(s) to post on the memory board if they wish to do so.

The walk route will be around the Veteran’s Memorial Park block and water and snacks will be available for purchase. Luminaries will also be available for those who would like to dedicate one in memory.

For more information, contact Karen Ruck at 920-566-3109 or Christine Trinrud at 920-566-2600, x2300.