Local communities to gather for 9/11 remembrance

First Responders, EMT’s and Firefighters will be honored at a special community program on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Poy Sippi Community Park, Poy Sippi. Represented will be Volunteer Departments of Poy Sippi, Tustin, Bloomfield, Saxeville and Redgranite, as well as the Waushara County Emergency Medical Technicians.

In the days, weeks and months following Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the horrendous terrorist attacks on our nation, one frequently saw T-shirts, signs and placards that read “We will never forget,” but as the years roll by, memories begin to fade and today’s children and teenagers have little or no knowledge of what happened that day.

The date is significant in that it is the 15th annual remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A brief program will allow for thanks and recognition for local EMT’s and firefighters, as well as for First Responders and firefighters everywhere; in particular those who suffered injury or gave their lives on that tragic date fifteen years ago.

The program will include the Presentation of the Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and greetings from the Fire Chief of Poy Sippi. A bagpipe version of Amazing Grace will be played. A page from dispatch will be amplified through the sound system in honor of firefighters world-wide, and the lights and sirens of emergency vehicles turned on and sounded.

The brief program will conclude with the Three Bells Ceremony in honor of fallen firefighters locally, nationally and around the world.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this special community observance organized by the Lions Club of Poy Sippi, the Poy Sippi Betterment Committee and area churches.

Bring a dish to pass for the community potluck meal at 4:45 p.m. immediately after the program (refrigeration and electrical outlets are available for food safety). Water, lemonade and coffee will be provided by local churches.