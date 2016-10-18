Juliette Manor to host Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 30

Juliette Manor’s annual Halloween Safe House event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sun. Oct. 30, the same time as Berlin’s trick-or-treating hours.

Children are invited to visit Juliette Manor and receive candy and treats from residents, family members and staff. This is the first Safe House event held at the new Juliette Manor, which opened last June at 492 Oak St, Belin.

Those attending the Safe House event should enter Juliette Manor using the main entrance using the visitor parking lot entrance. About 800 children are expected to participate.