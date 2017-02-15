The United Methodist Church of Poy Sippi, sponsored by the Broth Methodist Church, will host the World Day of Prayer, a worldwide ecumenical movement of women from many faith traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year, on Friday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m.

The service will be provided by UMC of Poy Sippi and the Borth Methodist Church as well as Sacred Heart Catholic, First Lutheran ELCA, and St. Marks of Redgranite.

The women of the Philippines will call parishioners to worship and consider the words, “Am I being unfair to you?” which will be the backdrop to learn more about the Philippines’ history and rich cultural diversity.

Throughout the service, the women of the Philippines will share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance.

