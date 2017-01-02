Trinity Lutheran to host Chili Supper this Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church, Wautoma, will be holding the 3rd annual Elders Chili Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The meal includes a bottomless bowl of chili with all the fixings along with dessert and a beverage.

The 2017 featured chili cooks include: Richard Voigt, Jeff Paukstat, Richard Weisjohn, Greg Dobratz, Gary Thompson, Kevin Hankes, Neal Strehlow and Pastor Rohde.

The event is a free-will offering with all of the proceeds going to the Waushara County Food Pantry. During the event, the church will also be collecting non-perishable food to donate to the pantry. The Elders Chili Supper will be held in the lower level of Trinity Lutheran Church located at 121 W. Elm St., Wautoma. There is an elevator available to assist those who may need it.