Local churches to host documentary film series

Trinity Lutheran Church, Wautoma, and Emmaus Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi, are co-hosting a documentary film series, “The Seeds of Fire Community Engagement,” a Christian film series to spark compassionate discussion on sexuality, relationships and the human person from The Brushfires Foundation.

For four consecutive months the two churches will be showing four films that address deep human needs and tackle some of the toughest social issues challenging society today.

Each film will be shown at the World War II Memorial Building located at 440 W. Main St., Wautoma, and will begin at 9:30 a.m., doors will open at 9 a.m.

The dates and films are on Saturdays and include:

•Jan. 14: “Irreplaceable,” a film about the family breakdown.

•Feb. 18: “The Heart of the Matter,” a film about the impact of pornography.

•March 18: “Sing Over Me,” another film about the family breakdown.

•April 22: “Nefarious: Merchant of Souls” about sex trafficking.

