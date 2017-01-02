Immanuel Lutheran to host prayer breakfast this Saturday

Westfield’s Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Zone 13 Prayer Breakfast this Saturday, Feb. 4.

Registration for the breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast starting at 9 a.m. Those who attend will gather as women and men of the church who are in our generation to be witnesses of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Many of us lament “the generation gap” that seems to be growing with the acceleration of changes in our culture. There are times when we long for the “good old days.” Our worship will remind us that God continues to work in our days.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.