Hope Lutheran Cantata presented Dec. 11

Hope Lutheran Cantata was presented to members and guests under the direction of David Berndt on Dec. 11 in Wautoma. The photo includes the Hope Lutheran Choir: (back row): John Siegel, Christian Hawlish, Jacob Schmidt, Chris Hawlish, Ron Gunderson and Pastor Bob Hanson; (front row): Laura Berndt, Cindy Pomplun, Nancy McCaskey, Pat Rose, Cindy McMahon, Judy Beattie, Anne Dorwaldt, Janet Liska, Barbara Lapp and Leah Gohlke. The choir is under the direction of David Berndt.