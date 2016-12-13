Home

Hope Lutheran Cantata presented Dec. 11

Tue, 12/13/2016

Hope Lutheran Cantata was presented to members and guests under the direction of David Berndt on Dec. 11 in Wautoma.  The photo includes the Hope Lutheran Choir: (back row): John Siegel, Christian Hawlish, Jacob Schmidt, Chris Hawlish, Ron Gunderson and Pastor Bob Hanson; (front row): Laura Berndt, Cindy Pomplun, Nancy McCaskey, Pat Rose, Cindy McMahon, Judy Beattie, Anne Dorwaldt, Janet Liska, Barbara Lapp and Leah Gohlke. The choir is under the direction of David Berndt.

 

