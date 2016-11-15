Community Thanksgiving Service to be held at Grace UMC on Nov. 23

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church will host their annual Community Thanksgiving Service. The pastors from Grace United Methodist, St. Joseph’s Catholic and Hope Lutheran Churches in Wautoma will all participate in the service along with a combined choir sharing their special music.

Refreshments will be served after the service. Let us all join together to give thanks for the many blessings we have received. Grace UMC is located on Southgate Terrace off Hwy. 22 south near the Senior Center.

For more information call 920-787-4668.