Bishop Wesamoyo to visit St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., Bishop Nelson Wesamoyo from Uganda will be visiting St. Peters Lutheran Church, Richford, during their regular Saturday evening services to explain his Christian ministries throughout Uganda and other parts of Western Africa.

Nelson became pastor of the Church of Redeemed of the Lord in Maluku, Uganda in 1995, at a time when Maluku was still a slum. Under his care the congregation has grown in membership and influence having planted more than 50 churches in the area and raising up dozens of pastors. In 2008, he was made bishop and oversees more than 30 Redeemed churches in eastern Uganda.

Bishop Wesamoyo has done extensive ministry and church planting throughout Uganda, as well as in the neighboring countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, the Republic of Congo, and Nigeria in the western part of Africa.

