Christmas for kids at Peace Lutheran Church

Kids of all ages are invited to join Peace Lutheran Church aboard “The Bethlehem Express,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12-3 p.m. Parents are invited to stay too. The event will include crafts, games, Christmas caroling, cookies and hot chocolate.

Learn the true meaning of Christmas when you arrive in Bethlehem on the first Christmas. There is no cost to attend the program and lunch is included. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 920-787-3856. Pre-registration is not required, but is preferred.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 335 West Prairie Street, Wautoma. Visit the church website at www.wautomapeacelutheran.org.