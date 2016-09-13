St. John’s Lutheran Potato Bake Sept. 24

The St. John’s Lutheran Potato Bake in Saxeville is open to the entire community and includes free hayrides beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the Potato Bake to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Potato Bake is scheduled to run until 6:30 p.m. or until the food is gone.

For a minimal fee, you get a choice of ham or taco meat on a large potato with all the trimmings. Included in the price is also a piece of pie and beverage. The potatoes are donated by Yeska Farms.

There will also be arts and crafts projects from the youth group up for auction bid. Come out and enjoy the event, complete with food and fellowship.