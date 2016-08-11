Trinity Lutheran Church to hold Annual Harvest Meal on Nov. 12

Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 Elm St., Wautoma, will hold their 2nd Annual Harvest Meal on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 am. to 1:30 p.m. (or until sold out) in the Fellowship Hall in the lower level. An elevator is available for your convenience.

There will be a free will offering and all proceeds will benefit the Waushara County EMS.

The menu includes ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, cranberries, bread, homemade salads, desserts and a beverage.

The Harvest Meal is organized by the Lutheran Women’s Mission League of Trinity Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.