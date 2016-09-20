St. John’s Youth Group to host Noodles & Doodles on Oct. 1

The St. John’s Church Youth Group, Saxeville, will hold their first-ever Noodles and Doodles on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the church located at W4570 County Road A in Saxeville.

It is a spaghetti supper combined with an arts and crafts auction. The charge for the supper includes spaghetti and choice of meat or marinara sauce, garlic toast, salad, dessert and beverage.

The arts and crafts are projects that the youth and parents have made and will be sold as a fundraiser for the Houston Youth Gathering in 2018.

The meal will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the auction results will begin at around 6:15. The arts and crafts will be available for viewing beginning at the Potato Bake on Sept. 24.