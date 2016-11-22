Lutheran Girl Pioneers to host Advent by Candlelight program

The Lutheran Girl Pioneers of Peace Lutheran Church, 335 West Prairie Street, Wautoma, invite all the ladies of our community to join us for an Advent by Candlelight program on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Advent by Candlelight is a ladies-only event, meant to prepare our hearts for the upcoming Christmas season. Each table in our fellowship hall will be decorated by a lady of Peace. This year, the Lutheran Girl Pioneers will present the program “The Blessings on the Tree” in which we reflect in the rich symbolism of some of the ornaments we hang on our trees each year.

After the program, we will be served delicious desserts and will have the opportunity to enjoy great fellowship. All ages are invited to this heart-warming afternoon. Reservations are required. Please call Christine at 920-787-3856 to rsvp.

The Lutheran Girl Pioneers is a ministry for children ages Kindergarten through high school in which we teach life and leadership skills, all while encouraging Christian friendships.