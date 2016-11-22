Prince of Peace to host a free Christmas dinner on Dec. 4

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Coloma will sponsor a free Christmas dinner and concert on Sunday, Dec. 4.

A turkey and mashed potato dinner will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a concert by Coloma-fan favorite Shepherd’s Quarter at 6 p.m.

“We just want everyone to relax and enjoy the music of Christmas and the fellowship that comes with eating together,” said Mike Mades, president of the council.

Prince of Peace is located at 409 N. Slater, Coloma. There will be a freewill offering for dinner, but the congregation wants people to come and enjoy themselves.

If you have questions, contact Sue Apps at 715-228-2622.