Wautoma High School Pep Band hosts 8th Grade Night

Wautoma High School Junior Drum Major Amanda Zhang led the Wautoma High School Pep Band and Parkside Middle School 8th grade band in “Shut Up and Dance With Me” on Jan. 13 prior to the Pep Band’s performance at the boys’ varsity basketball game against Mauston. This was the second year WHS Instrumental Music Director Kristin Albright (not pictured) invited the middle school students to participate in Pep Band to allow them the opportunity to experience band at the high school level. Pictured with Zhang are: Jordan Schmidt, Braeden Evert, Mackenzie Thom, Mallorie Vissers, Aaron Daye, Asiah Kossow, Cheyenne Young, Mietta Koltz and Carly Hartenberger.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.