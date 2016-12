Accompanied by Bill Hartenberger, Wautoma High School Honors Choir students Carly Hartenberger, Thalia Loa, Chloe Gulbronson, Trent Immonen and Alex Schultz sang “A la Nanita Nana,” a Spanish folk carol, during the Winter Holiday Concert on Dec. 19 at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma.

To watch a video from the concert, visit http://www.wausharaargus.com/recent-videos.