UW-Stevens Point bassoon professor visits Wautoma High School

In an attempt to bring a different musical selection to the Lakeland Concert Band Festival at Northwestern University in March, Wautoma High School Instrumental Music Director Kristin Albright chose to feature the bassoon with the piece “Alligator Alley.”

“It is very unusual for a band to play a bassoon feature, and it is very unusual for a band to have multiple bassoon players,” Albright said. “We have three – most rural schools are lucky to have one.”

Having met University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Bassoon Professor Dr. Patricia Holland at a convention in the fall, Albright found Holland was eager to work with her students and invited her to host a Master Class for “Alligator Alley” on Monday, Feb. 6.

“When we started this feature, it made sense to bring Dr. Holland in and really let her work with the kids on their intonation,” Albright said.

The Master Class was offered during the students’ extended learning hour and provided Holland the opportunity to share her knowledge about the bassoon with senior Faith Velez and freshman Sarenna Sueoka as well as Albright.

Throughout the lesson, Velez and Sueoka learned techniques to create a better sound as well as match pitch. Due to the reed as well as different mouths, tongues and breath support, bassoons are more complicated since some players are going to have a higher pitch than others, explained Albright.

“If you have two students who are playing very close together, but not completely aligned, than you are going to have intonation problems and it won’t sound good,” Albright said.

Holland also provided the students new fingering techniques to help them through a few of the note changes within the piece during her lesson.

