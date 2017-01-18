Tri-County students selected for All-State Junior Band

Tri-County School Area Band Directors Bill and Kristy Femal recently announced Paige Hopkins, trombone, Parker Femal, trumpet, and Hope Brennenstuhl, alto sax, have been selected for the 2017 National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All-State Junior Band. The students, nominated by their band director, will perform with the group at the finale concert of the 33rd annual NBA-WC Convention. The concert will be held in the Appleton North High School auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

