Tri-County Area School District staff members wear orange in support of Bullying Prevention Month

The Tri-County Area School District staff members celebrated Unity Day by wearing orange on Oct. 19 to show their support of Bullying Prevention Month. They got students involved in creating motivational posters about kindness to post around the school and attended presentations centered on mental health awareness to show they care about safe and supportive communities for all students. Bullying affects nearly one in four students throughout the country. By wearing and sharing orange throughout the month of October, they are together against bullying and united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion. Unity Day is part of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Month. Pictured are (back row): Mary Olszewski, Dawn Kemnetz, Ashley Marti, Cathy Nelson, Christine Schmick, Lisa Ertl, Shirley Reid, Ellynn Jagielo, Janelle Phillips, Colleen Przybylski, Joseph Raboin, Amy Eppinger, Marsha Jenson, Ken Franz, Tina Krummel, Bart McCarthy, District Administrator Tony Marinack, Janelle Smith, Betty Olson, Korryn Dean, Jamie Helmrick, Lorrie Dudei, Mark Bates, Marjory Prescher, Carrie Rodenkirch, Joan Wallner and Marie Carey; (front row): Renee Jensen, Denise Spors-Dill, Hortence Lewellen, Megan Woyak, Carla Murray, Jessica Rettler, Ruth Grueneberg, Jennifer Wilkinson, Lynn Jasin, Vanessa Selthofner, Tina Schroeder, Jackie Sigourney, Liz Bechard, Parker Thoren, Lara Nugent, Tawnia Mitchell, Lorna LaPorte, Tara Groth, Mary Detlor, Wendy Hetzel and 7-12 Principal Nicholas Marti.